| by Jack Landau |

Relief line must open before Yonge North subway extension, Metrolinx says; Toronto looks to acquire Hearn generating station; Ontario looks at revamping real estate rules around brokers; and more news:

Relief line must open before Yonge North subway extension, Metrolinx says (Toronto Star)

Toronto looks to acquire Hearn generating station (Globe and Mail)

TTC tells Toronto drivers to stop blocking roads after parked cars cause a series of streetcar delays (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s Pearson airport needs runways redesigned due to a ‘troubling pattern’: TSB (Globe and Mail)

Ontario looks at revamping real estate rules around brokers (Toronto Star)

Ontario government responds after NDP leaks draft bill to scrap regional health agencies (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Snøhetta Completes Crystal Atelier in Austrian Alps (Innsbruck)

Timelapse Highlights 12 Months of Progress at the Calgary Cancer Centre (Calgary)

HSBC Bank Place Continue to Shed its Skin as Progress Continues (Edmonton)

567 Clarke + Como Approaching Grade in Coquitlam (Vancouver)