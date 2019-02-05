| by Jack Landau |

Preliminary construction work is underway on the Artworks Tower by The Daniels Corporation, the latest market condominium development being built in the revitalization of Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. While work presses on at the project's Dundas and River Street site, sales continue for remaining units in the 33-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium tower.

Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

We’ve already taken a look at the project and its collection of U31-appointed common and amenity spaces, and now we return for a look at the family-friendly layouts being offered within the building. Artworks Tower is offering a range of two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and three-bedroom+den layouts, including a few offered as part of Daniels’ Accessibility Designed Program (ADP), which offers condo suites specifically designed for purchasers who use mobility devices. Some of the many accessibility features offered in these suites include wider doors to accommodate wheelchairs, barrier-free washrooms with roll-in showers and improved turning radius, roll-out balconies with swinging doors, modified counters, and more. Further details of Daniels' ADP can be found in the video below, and in an earlier article where we covered the program in depth.

The 'Quill' layout is one of the ADP two-bedroom suites on offer in the building, found on levels 5 through 8. At 649 ft² with a 77 ft² balcony, this layout will be one of many in the building to offer features that exceed standard Ontario Building Code accessibility requirements to improve livability for those with limited accessibility.

Quill floorplan, Artworks Tower, image via artworkstower.com

Among the three-bedroom offerings, the 'Opera' suite is 998 ft² in area found on the third floor of the podium. As part of Daniels’ ADP, it offers a wide layout that includes several design elements meant to make condo life easier for persons living with disabilities.

Opera floorplan, Artworks Tower, image via artworkstower.com

Stepping up in size, the 'Panorama' is one of the ADP three-bedroom+den layouts on offer. At 1,082 ft², this spacious level-four suite features a massive wraparound terrace of 992 ft².

Panorama floorplan, Artworks Tower, image via artworkstower.com

