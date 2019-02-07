| by Jack Landau |

Thanks to changes to the Ontario Building Code and a growing awareness of sustainable building, timber construction is beginning to make a comeback in Toronto. The first two modern timber buildings to go up are 80 Atlantic and the Shoppers Drug Mart at Yonge and Charles, while future projects like George Brown's The Arbour, a U of T project across from Varsity Stadium, and Sidewalk Labs' Quayside project promise to continue this trend in the coming years. While these projects take an all-timber approach for their structural elements, a proposed plan from developers Next Property Group and Fiera Properties aims to bring a hybrid timber-concrete-and-steel construction office building to Wade Avenue, just west of Lansdowne subway station.

Looking west to 77 WADE, image via 77wade.com

Known as 77 WADE, the 7-storey Bogdan Newman Caranci Inc.-designed project dates back to a 2017 proposal. Revised submissions for Zoning and Site Plan Approval followed in March and April 2018, and with planning now in its later stages, marketing has begun as the developers begin the push to secure tenants. The start of marketing comes with several new renderings, updating details of the project's design.

Looking northwest to 77 WADE, image via 77wade.com

The building is proposed to rise 37.4 metres to the top of a mechanical penthouse, built in a mix of steel, concrete and Nail Laminated Timber (NLT). The NLT components are designed by Structure Fusion, prefabricated in their plant, and then delivered and assembled on site. If built today, 77 WADE would stand as the tallest modern mass timber commercial building in Canada.

77 WADE, image via 77wade.com

In addition to the reduced carbon footprint offered by using mass timber structural elements, the project will employ a number of other energy efficiency features in an effort to secure LEED Gold Certification and Platinum Wired Score Certification.

Cross-section of 77 WADE, image via 77wade.com

