It's been a few years since the 2015 start of construction for Amexon Development Corporation's Residences of 488 University Avenue, a Core Architects-designed condominium tower rising above St. Patrick subway station in Downtown Toronto. The project has been generating interest since early on thanks to its unique plan to add 37 new residential floors above a 1968-built 18-storey office building. These new levels are now almost fully in place, as the tower nears its peak.

488 University, image by Forum contributor DarkSideDenizen

35 new residential floors now rise above the 18-storey office building, with just 2 more residential levels and a mechanical penthouse level to form before the tower tops out at its final 207-metre height. The new levels are supported above and independently of the office levels below, with a complex structural system designed by engineers Sigmund Soudack & Associates.

Looking south to 488 University, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Cladding installation is progressing smoothly, with approximately 30 of the new residential floors enclosed in a sleek window wall system that closely matches the curtainwall glazing used for the re-skinning of the office floors below. Installation of balcony glazing follows several levels behind, now in place for over 15 residential levels.

Looking south to 488 University, image by Forum contributor DarkSideDenizen

Upon completion, the project will introduce 453 new condominium units at St. Patrick subway station, while also refreshing the office tower with a new lobby atrium. The subway station is also benefitting from a newly enclosed entrance via the atrium, built as part of the development.

488 University Avenue, image courtesy of Amexon

