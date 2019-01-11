| by Jack Landau |

Construction is moving along at the site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, the latest phase in The Daniels Corporation's City Centre community near Square One in Mississauga. Designed by architects Rafael + Bigauskas Architects, the two-tower development will bring hundreds of new homes to the area, starting with a 43-storey first phase condo tower.

The project has been underway for just over a year now, with shoring activity kicking off construction in November 2017. Excavation followed in December 2017, bottoming out in Spring 2018. Wesley Tower's first crane was spotted early in April at the east end of the excavated pit, followed by a second crane at the west side of the site later in the month. Forming of the four-level underground garage continued late into the year, culminating in the first at-grade construction by November, almost exactly one year after construction began.

Above-grade progress has been gradually materializing in the several weeks since that milestone was crossed, and the majority of the ground floor has now been formed, as well as the first sections of the podium's second level. Due to non-repeating floor layouts and several other factors including footprint size, podium levels often require much more time to construct than the slender, repeating layouts of the tower floors that will follow.

The podium will rise to a height of five storeys, supporting the 43-storey first phase as well as a future 19-storey tower to the north. The podium levels will also house a selection of figure3 Interior Design-appointed indoor amenities to be known as "Club W", as well as outdoor podium-top amenities with landscaping by Land Art Design.

