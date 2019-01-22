| by Jack Landau |

Construction is heating up on a pair of new condominiums that will add more vibrancy to South Etobicoke's burgeoning Humber Bay Shores community. Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group’s 53-storey Vita on the Lake and its 16-storey sibling to the southeast, Vita Two, both Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed, will together bring roughly 660 new homes to the area. For now, the Lake Shore Boulevard and Silver Moon Drive construction site was taking the briefest of pauses as snow and frigid weather blanketed the region this weekend.

Aerial view of Vita and Vita Two sites, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Excavation is complete where the 53-storey Vita will rise, and forming has begun for that building's portion of the 6-storey underground garage that will run under both buildings. When we checked in last month, portions of the garage's P6, P5, and P4 levels had been formed. In the time since, work has mostly caught up to the P4 level, other than at the southeast end where Vita Two will be under construction soon.

Forming for Vita's underground levels, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Photos from this weekend show that the excavators have broken through part of the caisson wall which stayed n place while the sales pavilion was still on the Vita Two footprint. An earthen ramp is now taking shape as crews begin to dismantle the rest of the wall.

Ramp connecting Vita (foreground) and Vita Two (background) sites, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

A shoring rig rests at the site behind a shovel, having cut into the ground to place the soldier piles for the shoring walls that will form as the Vita Two site is excavated. The 922-space garage that will be built under the full site will also have an extension of Annie Craig Drive—a new neighbourhood street between Lake Shore Boulevard and Marine Parade Drive—will run atop the garage, between the two towers.

Shoring rig and excavator at Vita Two site, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

