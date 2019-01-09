| by Jack Landau |

It is roughly a year and a half since the Alterra Group of Companies broke ground on their 159SW Condos project in Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. In the time since, the early stages of construction for the 36-storey, Richmond Architects-designed tower at Sherbourne and Wellesley have involved shoring, excavation, and more recently, the start of forming for the project's underground parking levels.

Looking northeast across the site of 159SW, image by Forum contributor drum118

Work on the underground levels started in mid-2018, and by September, forming was well underway for the tower's foundation and P4, the lowest level in the building's four-level, 63-space underground garage. It's been a busy few months since, and the latest photos of the work site show that forming has progressed up to the P1 level, which will soon be followed by the first at-grade construction.

Looking east across the site of 159SW, image by Forum contributor drum118

Above-grade work will soon begin on 159SW's ascent to a height of 119 metres.

Looking south across the site of 159SW, image by Forum contributor drum118

Once construction wraps up, the project will bring 360 new condominium units to the neighbourhood, as well as new ground-floor retail space fronting onto both Sherbourne and Wellesley.

159SW Condos, image courtesy of Alterra Group

