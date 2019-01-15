| by Ryan Debergh |

The owner of a tower-in-the-park site in Northern Scarborough is looking to intensify their property with the construction of infill rental buildings. The application calls for the re-zoning of 3050 Pharmacy Avenue at Finch Avenue East to allow for the construction of a pair of 16-storey residential rental towers with a 5-storey shared podium extending between and beyond them.

Evening rendering of the east side of 3050 Pharmacy, image courtesy of City of Toronto

77 one-bedroom, 154 two-bedroom, and 71 three-bedroom apartments would be housed in the development. 1,458 m² of indoor and outdoor amenity space would be accessible for residents of both the new and existing buildings on the property. There is no retail component proposed.

The plan calls for the removal of surface parking currently on site in favour of an extension of the existing building’s underground garage; the extension would house 489 new vehicle spaces and 237 bicycle spaces.

Ariel rendering of 3050 Pharmacy from the north west, image courtesy of City of Toronto

Designed by Quadrangle, the L-shaped complex fronts both tower volumes on the east side of the site closer to Pharmacy Avenue so as to not impose so directly on the townhome community immediately to the west. The design uses warmer toned materials, likely precast and brick, to frame windows. Inset, juliette, and projecting balconies will be accessible to residents. Materials will become more specific as planning progresses and a site plan application is put forward.

Aerial view of the site—the lawn at centre—from the south, image obtained from Google Maps

