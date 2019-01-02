| by Jack Landau |

To close out our Topping Off series for 2018, we are taking a look at the 10 most popular Database files, Forum Threads, and News Stories from UrbanToronto across the entire year, starting with this countdown.

Over the course of 2018, dozens of new projects were entered into our Database, and countless more active projects were updated with new images. As the year unfolded, here are the files that you looked up the most!

10. The HUB

The HUB, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In our #10 spot, The HUB broke onto the scene with an early 2018 proposal that evolved over the course of the year, culminating in a resubmission in December featuring a new design. The Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners-designed office building is expected to remain popular in 2019 as planning for the 59-storey tower continues.

9. Mirvish Village

Mirvish Village, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Our 9th most popular database file of 2018 was Mirvish Village, where the former landmark Honest Ed's retail store was demolished to make way for construction of a multi-tower mixed-use community with rental, retail, and public spaces.

8. The Residences of 488 University Avenue

The Residences of 488 University Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In 8th place, complex engineering and impressive construction updates have kept the database file for Amexon Development Corporation's The Residences of 488 University Avenue popular through 2018. The Core Architects-designed condominium development is adding 37 new residential levels atop an existing 18-storey office building, and construction is fast approaching the tower's final 207-metre height.

7. 1 Yorkville

1 Yorkville, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

7th place goes to the database file for 1 Yorkville, a 58-storey, Roy Varacalli-designed condominium tower from Bazis and Plaza. The project's steady ascent and the installation of its textured cladding through 2018 kept interest in the project high.

6. Sugar Wharf Condominiums - Phase 1

Sugar Wharf Condominiums - Phase 1, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The start of construction for the first residential towers in Menkes Developments' Sugar Wharf community on the Toronto Waterfront helped propel the Sugar Wharf Condominiums (Phase 1) database file to #6 for the year. This project is expected to climb in the rankings next year as the architectsAlliance-designed towers begin their climb to heights of 65 and 70 storeys.

5. YSL Residences

YSL Residences, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In 5th place, the plan for YSL Residences underwent a complete redesign in 2018, helping to generate attention for the project. The Kohn Pederson Fox Associates and architectsAlliance-designed project was updated following a settlement plan with the City, resulting in a shorter and fatter but approved 85 storey, 299-metre condominium tower.

4. CIBC Square

CIBC Square, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines’ CIBC Square project captured the 4th position for 2018, as the complex's 49-storey first phase south tower ascends taller at Bay and Lake Shore. With the WilkinsonEyre-designed tower set to make an impact on the skyline in 2019, expect to see CIBC Square return again to this list next year.

3. Pinnacle One Yonge

Pinnacle One Yonge, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In third place, the database file for Pinnacle One Yonge got a boost in 2018 when construction commenced for the complex's first phase, a 65-storey condominium tower known as The Prestige. The Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed community will eventually bring 5 towers to the waterfront.

2. The One

The One, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Our second most popular database file of 2018 was Mizrahi Developments' The One. Construction for the supertall luxury condo tower by Foster + Partners and Core Architects progressed throughout the year with below-grade work, most recently the installation of a specialized crane and the start of drilling for a series of mega caissons that will support the tower's hybrid exoskeleton.

1. The Well

The Well, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In the #1 spot, the database file for The Well, up from the #2 position the project held in 2017. The project by Diamond Corp, Allied Properties REIT, Rio Can REIT, Tridel, and Woodbourne is bringing 7 new towers to Front and Spadina in Toronto's Entertainment District.

We look forward to another year of urban growth in 2019. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this year's top projects in the comments section provided below.

* * *

