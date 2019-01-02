| by Jack Landau |

To close out our Topping Off series for 2018, we are taking a look at the 10 most popular Database files, Forum Threads, and News Stories from UrbanToronto across the entire year.

Over the course of 2018, scores of new project threads were added to our Forum, with 1,351 project threads having been updated with countless new posts. As the year unfolded, here are the threads that you returned to the most!

10. Sugar Wharf Condominiums

Site of Sugar Wharf Condominiums (left), image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Our 10th most popular thread was that of Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1. The first two residential towers in Menkes Developments' Sugar Wharf community kicked off construction in July of 2018, and a large pit has taken shape in the months since. The architectsAlliance-designed towers will rise 65 and 70 storeys.

9. E Condos

E Condos, image by Forum contributor Urban-Affair

In 9th place, Bazis, Metropia, and RioCan REIT's E Condos has become a fan favourite, with the development's topping out and installation of a unique exterior skin keeping interest high throughout the year. The complex's 58-storey south tower is now the tallest in Toronto north of the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood.

8. Massey Tower

Massey Tower, image by Forum contributor Razz

Since topping out at a height of 207 metres over the summer, MOD Developments' Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed Massey Tower has continued to generate interest, bringing it to 8th place for the year. Cladding installation for the tower's residential levels is now wrapping up, and exterior work has now begun on the crown that wraps the mechanical penthouse above.

7. Residences of 488 University Avenue

Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

In 7th place, Amexon Development Corporation's Residences of 488 University Avenue project has been rising steadily throughout the year. The new Core Architects-designed condominium development is adding 37 new floors above an existing 18-storey office building at University and Dundas.

6. CIBC Square

CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Michael62

Taking the #6 spot, the thread for the CIBC Square office development drew in plenty of traffic over the year. The project from Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines kicked off construction for its WilkinsonEyre-designed, 49-storey south tower in June 2017, and by the end of 2018 the tower had climbed high above the Bay and Lake Shore intersection.

5. The One

Site of The One, image by Forum contributor Benito

In 5th place, Mizrahi Developments' highly-anticipated The One saw significant progress below grade in 2018. A specialized tower crane is now in place, while drilling has begun for the 32 "mega caissons" that will act as footings for the supertall tower's hybrid exoskeleton structural support system.

4. 1 Yorkville

1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor ADRM

In 4th position, Bazis and Plaza's 58-storey, Roy Varacalli-designed condominium tower at 1 Yorkville has been rising throughout the year. Its textured exterior of pinched aluminum fins helped propel the project into the top four.

3. Pinnacle One Yonge

Site of Pinnacle One Yonge, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

The first phase of Pinnacle International's five-tower, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed community—Pinnacle One Yonge—kicked off construction in 2018. The 65-storey tower known as The Prestige is paving the way for a future 95-storey, 1,007-foot tower that will be a major presence on the Toronto skyline.

2. Union Station Revitalization

Union Station's new food court, image by Craig White

In second place, the ongoing revitalization of Union Station has been dragging on for years, though 2018 brought us some visible progress including glazed moat coverings, a new food court, and other retail and pedestrian improvements.

1. The Well

Site of The Well, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The top spot for Forum activity in 2018 went to the thread for The Well. It should come as no surprise that a site with seven new towers under construction—the largest construction site in Toronto—managed to generate the most attention. The project by Diamond Corp, Allied Properties REIT, Rio Can REIT, Tridel, and Woodbourne will bring a 36-storey office tower, 6 residential buildings, and 432,000 ft² of retail space to the Entertainment District.

We look forward to another year of following urban growth in 2019. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this year's top threads in the comments section provided below.

