| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back over five years for an east-facing view of Toronto's Gerrard Street West from University Avenue. Back in August 2013, Canderel Residential's Aura at College Park was well on its way to a 78-storey height above Yonge and Gerrard, as cladding followed several levels behind concrete forming for the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium tower.

Looking east on Gerrard Street West, August 2013, image by Jack Landau

A similar angle captured in January 2019 shows that the now-complete behemoth was just the start of growth along Gerrard. To the southwest of Aura, Vertica Resident Services and GWL Realty Advisors wrapped up work on their 43-storey, IBI Group-designed rental tower, The Livmore, in 2018. Closer to us, work on KingSett Capital's 700 Bay expansion is progressing, with two cranes seen in the image below. The Quadrangle-designed addition is putting six new levels atop the existing 25-storey building, to connect with with a 32-storey addition at the building's west end.

Looking east on Gerrard Street West, January 2019, image by Forum contributor DarkSideDenizen

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

* * *

