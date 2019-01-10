| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to Toronto's Entertainment District, comparing eastward views from Richmond and Peter, nearly five years apart. Back in April of 2014, construction was progressing on a pair of condo towers at the intersection. Urban Capital, Malibu, and ALIT's Tableau Condominiums was rising at the southeast corner, while Monarch Group (before being bought by Mattamy Homes) and the Goldman Group's Picasso Condos was rising on the north side of Richmond, just east of Peter Street.

Looking east from Richmond and Peter, April 2014, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

A view from the start of 2019—captured from a few metres to the south of the 2014 view—shows the base of the 36-storey, Wallman Architects-designed Tableau as well as the 39-storey, Teeple Architects-designed Picasso. Just east of Picasso, 330 Richmond by Greenpark Homes is now rising into the cluster, with the 27-storey, Core Architects-designed condominium tower set to bring another 344 residential units to the area.

Looking east from Richmond and Peter, January 2019, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

