| by Jack Landau |

We head to Toronto's waterfront in this week's Throwback Thursday, showing close to three years of change at the Pier 27 condominium community at Yonge and Queens Quay. Back in May 2016, construction had wrapped up on Waterlink at Pier 27, a group of four architectsAlliance-designed 11-storey buildings, joined into pairs by three-storey skybridges, from Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes.

Looking southeast to Waterlink at Pier 27, May 2016, image by Edward Skira

Returning to the same vantage point in January 2019 shows a significant new addition rising at the community's northwest corner. Well on its way to a 35-storey height, Tower at Pier 27 is also designed by architectsAlliance, and complementary to the design language of the initial phases. Now standing over 25 storeys tall, the building will top out at a height of 115 metres later this year. Upon completion, the project will bring another 336 condominium units to the community.

Looking southeast to the Pier 27 community, January 2019, image by Forum contributor achender

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

* * *

