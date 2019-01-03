| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday brings us back almost six years for a comparison between Toronto's East Bayfront in 2013 and at the end of 2018. In early 2013, Corus Quay and George Brown College's Waterfront Campus stood as the only modern developments in the planned East Bayfront district, though these projects represented the leading edge in a wave of development now unfolding in the area.

Looking southeast over the East Bayfront, 2013, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Fast forward to December 2018, and the neighbourhood's build-out is well underway. North of Corus Quay, the foreground now contains the completed 130 QQE office building at the Daniels Waterfront development, while the 35 and 45-storey residential Lighthouse Towers are ascending, cranes prominent, to their left. Behind them, the completed Aqualina and nearly-complete Aquavista developments have brought residential density to the water's edge, while following phases Aquabella and Aqualuna (not seen) will bring even more life to the area in the coming years. Beside the four "Aqua" siblings, the 44-storey Monde condominium tower is preparing to welcome its first residents this month. Future projects planned within this frame include the multi-tower Lakeside Residences and George Brown's timber-framed institutional building "The Arbour".

Looking southeast over the East Bayfront, 2018, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.