An application submitted in the final days of 2018 is seeking rezoning for a mid-rise condominium development in the New Toronto area of South Etobicoke. The plan for 150 Eighth Street—running the full through-block between Eighth and Ninth streets and located immediately south of a park on Birmingham Street—calls for 90 condominium units and a small extension of the adjacent park. The 0.37-hectare (0.91-acre) site is currently occupied by a two-storey building and surface parking lot, formerly a Royal Canadian Legion.

Site of 150 Eighth Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposal is designed by Keith Loffler McAlpine Architects, responding to the site and surroundings with a terraced massing facing the park, rising to a 24.15-metre (79.2 ft) height. A 378 m² (4,075 ft2) strip along the north edge of the site would be dedicated as parkland to the City to expand of the adjacent Eighth Street Skate Park.

Looking southwest to 150 Eighth Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 90 condominium units are proposed, planned primarily with multi-bedroom layouts that would cater to the family segment of the housing market. Just 3 one-bedroom units are proposed, while 69 are two-bedroom layouts, and 18 are three-bedroom+den units. Unit sizes would range from 42 m²/452 ft² up to 139 m²/1,496 ft².

Residents wouldl have access to a total of 479 m²/5,156 ft² of amenity space, divided between 266 m²/2863 ft² of indoor space on the ground floor and rooftop, and 213 m²/2,298 ft² of outdoor amenity space, including a 51 m²/549 ft² outdoor rooftop space connecting to an indoor amenity.

The parking component would be split between a single-level, 80-space underground garage and a 14-space internal at-grade garage, wrapped in a mix of ground floor amenity spaces. 76 parking spaces would be dedicated to use by residents, with the remaining 18 spaces reserved for visitors.

Elevation diagram, 150 Eighth Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

