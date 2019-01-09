| by Jack Landau |

Plans are evolving for an unconventional block of townhomes in North York's Newtonbrook area. Submitted for rezoning in mid-2018 and evolving with new documents released at the end of the year, Metroview Developments' plan for 276 Finch East would replace four existing detached homes with 15 freehold townhomes, occupying a full block of Finch Avenue East, just west of Bayview Avenue between Manorcrest Drive and Winlock Park.

Site of the proposal at 276 Finch East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Northgrave Architects, the three-storey development aims to set itself apart from the area's traditional built form with a dynamic retro-modern design, articulating the angular fronts with a mix of cladding materials including brick veneer and metal panels, with warm accents including wood finishes for front entrance doors.

Looking northwest to 276 Finch East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The townhome layouts all feature three or four bedrooms, with families being the obvious target demographic for the project. Outdoor spaces will be provided in the form of second floor rear-facing decks, as well as third-floor corner balconies overlooking Finch Avenue.

Looking north to 276 Finch East, image via submission to City of Toronto

A public realm plan by landscape architects Strybos Barron King proposes a mix of new and existing trees and ground plantings, plus decorative paving.

Looking northwest to 276 Finch East, image via submission to City of Toronto