| by Jack Landau |

Situated at the meeting point between Toronto’s Riverdale and Leslieville neighbourhoods, a new boutique condominium project is gearing up to bring just 41 stacked townhomes to Logan Avenue, just south of Gerrard Street East. Dubbed Elevate at Logan, the new project from Kaleido Corporation features a four-storey design by SRN Architects, with zoning approved to replace a former wholesale food market occupying the site.

Elevate at Logan, image courtesy of Kaleido Corporation

Starting at 813 ft², the suites are available in one-bedroom+den, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom+den layouts, and include integrated "smart home" features. Priced between $694,000 and $1,800,000, the project is advertising low price per square foot, while limited common spaces will translate to lower maintenance fees for building residents.

Suite interior, Elevate at Logan, image courtesy of Kaleido Corporation

A mix of red, buff, and dark brick finishes will combine with warehouse-inspired windows to pay homage to the heritage building stock of the surrounding area. The building's Logan Avenue frontage will feature landscaping designed by MHBC Planning.

Elevate at Logan, image courtesy of Kaleido Corporation

With zoning in place, the project has been advancing through the final steps in Toronto's planning and approvals process, most recently with an application for Site Plan Approval in the final weeks of 2018. Once this application is granted approval, building permits will be the next major step before shovels can go in the ground.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.