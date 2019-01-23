| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson's Department of Architectural Science continues their 2018-2019 lecture series tomorrow with American architect Kiel Moe talking on the ecological, social and political implications of "sustainable design" in today's world, titled "Kiel Moe: How to Frame a House".

Kiel Moe is a practicing architect with several educational roles on his resume, including Associate Professor of Architecture & Energy in the Department of Architecture at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design. Most recently, Moe holds the Gerald Sheff Chair of Architecture at McGill University. In addition to his educational work, Moe has had several books published covering technical aspects of architecture and engineering.

Kiel Moe, image courtesy of Ryerson

The lecture will be held tomorrow evening, Thursday, January 24th, in Room 202 (the "PIT") at 325 Church Street from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. Admission is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Tickets can be secured by registering at this link, while a livestream will be available to those unable to attend.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.