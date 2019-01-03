| by Jack Landau |

The redevelopment of the Yonge Street corridor in North York continues, as plans advance for Aoyuan Property Holdings' redevelopment of Newtonbrook Plaza at Cummer Avenue. Known as M2M Condos for the local postal code, the mixed-use, Wallman Architects-designed community will kick off with 34 and 36-storey condominium towers rising from a shared podium. Plans for this first phase are now advancing through the final stages of Toronto's planning and approvals process.

Aerial view looking east to M2M Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

The community’s first two condominium towers will be located on the south half of the site, currently occupied by a part of the retail plaza, and an 11-storey office tower. Two more phases of development will eventually follow to the north. Addressing comments from City Staff to the initial application for Site Plan Approval from March 2018, revised plans for the project's initial phase were resubmitted in the final days of 2018.

M2M Condos, Block 1, image via submission to City of Toronto

Meanwhile, demolition activity began at Newtonbrook Plaza at the end of 2018. Other than a Food Basics grocery store on the north half of the site, most of the plaza has been closed, and the south half has been fenced off, with crews from Lions Demolition having begun the tear-down. Interior demolition has also begun of the 11-storey office tower.

Demolition at M2M Condos site, image by Edward Skira

As plans are finalized and demolition proceeds, sales continue for the community's initial towers. M2M's first phase is offering units sized between 500 and 1,400 ft², with prices starting from $389,900. The first phase will include two floors of amenities appointed by interior designers U31 and landscape architects Ferris + Associates Inc. You can take a closer look at the amenities in a recent story covering the spaces.

Demolition at M2M Condos site, image by Edward Skira

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

