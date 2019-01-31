| by Ryan Debergh |

With rezoning approval having been obtained at the LPAT in July of 2018, Plaza has submitted to the City of Toronto a Site Plan Approval application for a 32-storey residential tower just north of Finch on Yonge. Currently occupied by a Discount Car Rental and the Awin Car dealership, the site plan for 5840 Yonge Street calls for a single tower, containing 408 condominium units plus an adjacent 734 square metre park fronting Yonge Street. The car dealership is proposed to be rebuilt onsite, but it is not part of this application and will be submitted separately.

View of 5840 Yonge St with the park in the foreground, image courtesy of Plaza

Designed by Quadrangle, the building is comprised of a tower rising from an L-shaped podium with setbacks on the 2nd, 6th and 8th floors. The tower rises 92m and has rows of continuous balconies spanning the east and west facades. On the north and south facades, two tones of spandrel panels, fins, and windows are proposed to be arranged in a diagonal pattern.

Skyline view of 5840 Yonge, image courtesy of Plaza

Thirteen 2-storey town homes occupy the ground floor of the building in addition to the residential lobby, gym, and an event space. The second floor houses five indoor amenity spaces as well as an outdoor terrace and pool. In addition to the residential amenities within the building itself, a new public park is planned with Yonge Street frontage, and a Privately Owned Public Space (POPS) would create a new east-west pedestrian connection along the south side of the building to popped developments to the west, encouraging more pedestrian activity in car-dominated North York.

Aerial view of the site within its greater context, image courtesy of City of Toronto

A unit mix of 152 one-bedroom, 216 two-bedroom, and 40 three-bedroom units is planned in the tower, bringing hundreds of new residents to the area. Finch subway station is a five minute walk, or a very short bus ride, to the south.

The podium of 5840 Yonge St, image courtesy of Plaza

