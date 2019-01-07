| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline captured from the Leslie Street Spit on New Year's Day. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, the view shows the contrast between the naturalized setting of the spit and the city skyline.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Razz

