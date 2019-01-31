| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a north-facing view from Brookfield Place in Toronto's Financial District. Captured by Forum contributor gregv, this shot is centred on the topped-out 60-storey Massey Tower at Yonge and Queen.

North-facing view from Brookfield Place, image by Forum contributor gregv

