| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a view of new density adding to Midtown Toronto's Redpath Avenue, just east of the Yonge and Eglinton intersection. Submitted by Forum contributor WillTo, this shot captures the 38-storey 150 Redpath condominium tower topping out next to its completed 34-storey sibling at 155 Redpath. In the background, construction is wrapping up at The Eglinton, a 33-storey condo tower at the southeast corner of Redpath and Eglinton.

Condominium towers on Redpath Avenue, image by Forum contributor WillTo

