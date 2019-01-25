| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes to the east edge of Riverdale Park along Broadview Avenue for a view of the Toronto skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this west-facing shot shows the growing impact of Dundas Square Gardens on the right side of the photo, with the tower quickly rising towards a 50-storey height at the Dundas and Jarvis intersection.

Toronto skyline from Riverdale Park, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

