Today's Photo of the Day offers a night view of E Condos at Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton intersection. Captured by Edward Skira, this shot faces north on Yonge Street, showing the Rosario Varacalli-designed towers' illuminated amenity levels, clad in red curtainwall glazing that makes them stand out on the Midtown skyline. This view is growing even denser, with the 58-storey 2221 Yonge condominium tower rising in the foreground.

E Condos and 2221 Yonge, image by Edward Skira

