| by Jack Landau |

A morning view of the Toronto skyline is featured in today's Photo of the Day, captured from a high-rise in the Distillery District. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this sunrise shot faces northwest towards the topped-out Massey Tower Condos, under construction on Yonge Street, just north of Queen.

Morning light on the Massey Tower, image by Forum contributor Razz

