| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows off the recently-completed Harbour Plaza Residences condominium towers in Toronto's South Core area. Submitted by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie, this view captures the architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers disappearing into foggy skies.

Harbour Plaza Residences, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

