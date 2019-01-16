| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a telephoto view of Toronto's South Core area skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shot shows the new Ten York condominium tower next to sets of twin towers Harbour Plaza Residences and Ïce Condominiums.

Ten York, Ïce Condos, and Harbour Plaza Residences, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.