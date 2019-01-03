| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunrise view from Mississauga's Eglinton and Erin Mills Parkway intersection. Captured by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this view shows a silhouette of the topped out Arc at Daniels Erin Mills condominium development against a dramatic sky.

Erin Mills Sunrise, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

