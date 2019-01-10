| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a close-up view of exterior cladding on a new Toronto condo tower, submitted by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy. Since topping out in mid-2018, cladding installation has been progressing for Plaza's 50 at Wellesley Station, a 37-storey Quadrangle-designed development. The project will be bringing 365 condominium units to the area when construction wraps up later this year.

Balcony glass for 50 at Wellesley Station, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

