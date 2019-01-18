| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from our recent tour of E Condos, the tallest building north of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. This shot looks down to the Yonge and Eglinton intersection from the top floor of the complex's 58-storey south tower, showing construction activity for the 2221 Yonge condominium tower, as well as work on the future Eglinton Crosstown LRT's interchange station with the Yonge subway line.

Looking down to Yonge and Eglinton from E Condos, image by Jack Landau

