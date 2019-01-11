| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of 1 Yorkville, a new condominium tower rising in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy, this view shows the project rising towards its final 58-storey height above the Yonge and Yorkville intersection.

1 Yorkville viewed from Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.