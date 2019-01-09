| by Jack Landau |

One year after we covered the application for a mixed-use development wrapping a modern exterior of residential units around a self-storage facility, Ottawa-based Dymon Storage has returned with a similar proposal submitted to the City of Toronto. Where the earlier proposal at 3621 Dufferin features residential, the newly-proposed 9-storey, TACT Architecture-designed building at 850 York Mills proposes 32,899 m² of storage units mostly wrapped and largely obscured by 5,073 m² of retail and 18,458 m² of office space.

The building's identifying feature, similar to Dymon's Dufferin Street proposal, also designed by TACT, is a glass-fronted central staircase extending the full height of the building, and sporting metal panel cladding and emblazoned with Dymon signage, an indicator of the building's primary use, with the storage units accounting for 58% of the total gross floor area. The 18,458 m² of office space and 5,073 m² of ground floor retail wrapping around the storage units would respectively account for 9% and 33% of the space.

A mixture of materials is used for cladding across the articulated massing; curtain wall glazing, masonry, concrete, back-lit glass, and aluminum and metal panels, all helping to animate the exterior. Sections of the storage area not wrapped by the retail and office space will be finished an opaque insulated metal panel system with horizontal ribs and vertical pewter coloured fins.

Two separate lobbies located on Lesmill Road and York Mills Road will serve the commercial space, while the storage spaces is accessed via 10,141 ft² reception area along Lesmill Road, as well as a drive-in entrance to the immediate north. The proposal also includes a rather sizeable parking component for a building of its size, with 688 spaces on two underground levels.

