| by Jack Landau |

The 1977-built LuCliff Place at 700 Bay is getting quite a bit denser, as a major addition is underway at the KingSett Capital-owned tower in Downtown Toronto. The Quadrangle-designed addition is adding six new levels atop the existing 25-storey building, while a former two-storey podium at the site's west end has been demolished and is now being replaced by a 32-storey addition.

Looking south to 700 Bay, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

At the time of our last update on the project at the start of November, supporting columns were in place for the west addition’s ground floor, and the first walls were being formed for a mezzanine floor above. The west addition has progressed a fair bit in the time since, with forming now underway for the fourth floor.

West addition at 700 Bay, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Meanwhile, progress on the rooftop addition is now apparent. Since a crane was installed atop the tower back in June, work has been progressing for the six new residential and amenity levels. Parts of three of the new levels have already been formed, and supporting columns for the fourth new level are now visible.

Upper addition at 700 Bay, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The project will more than double the existing 220 rental units by adding 274 new units. Residents of both the new and existing units will have access to a new amenity level housed in the rooftop addition, which will include a terrace offering views of the surrounding city.

Aerial view facing southeast over a completed 700 Bay Street, image courtesy of Kingsett Capital

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.