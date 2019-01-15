| by Ryan Debergh |

With all the action going on at Regent Park, the flagship Toronto Community Housing Corporation’s (TCHC) regeneration project, a similar but much smaller TCHC generation site has been flying somewhat under the radar. The Allenbury Gardens redevelopment is a 5-towerand townhome masterplanned community abutting the north side of Fairview Mall, and is progressing into its final phase.

An overview of the Allenbury Gardens masterplan -Tower E has been increased to 24 Storeys, image courtesy of FRAM Building Group

Originally constructed as a private residential development of townhouses in 1965, the Allenbury Gardens neighbourhood was sold to the Ontario Housing Corporation in 1972 and transferred to TCHC in 2001. In 2012, TCHC decided to partner with the FRAM Building Group to redevelop the lands into a Regent Park-style mixed income neighbourhood. The plan proposed 127 affordable housing units within Tower C and the neighbourhood’s townhome units, while adding 900 market-rate condominium units in the remaining 4 towers. The plan also calls for small scale retail and a new central public park.

The completed Soul and Connect condos at Allenbury Gardens, image by Edward Skira

With the first phase of the development, Soul and Connect (Towers A & B), completed in early 2018, and planning complete for the TCHC tower and for market tower D known as Vivo, the planning focus and marketing has now shifted to the project’s final phase: Verdé Condos. Originally submitted for re-zoning in 2017, the site plan proposal calls for a 24-storey building with 374 units. The latest updates to the plan are reflected in the December 2018 resubmission of the site plan approval (prior version submitted to the City in July 2018). The updated documents make minor alterations to the landscaping and lighting plans in accordance with the City’s suggestions.

Verdé Condos, right, within its larger context, image courtesy of City of Toronto

244 one bedroom units make up the majority of the tower, with 27 bachelor apartments, 93 two-bedroom, and 10 three bedroom units filling out the rest of the mix. The unit mix has changed slightly since the last submission, with a gravitation towards more one bedroom units.

The Core Architects-design has changed minimally since the last application, featuring linear balconies on he south side contrasting with staggered balconies on the east and west sides to create a dynamic exterior, using white precast panels, vision glass, and beige spandrel cladding.

Verdé Condos at street level, image courtesy of City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.