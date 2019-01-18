| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Passing through any Toronto area neighbourhood, it’s hard to miss the smiling face of realtors on the lawns of the various homes up for sale. Some of these faces are more familiar than others though, with just 10% of TREB registered agents accounting for roughly 90% of real estate transactions in the region. More than half of all agents sell only 1, and in some cases zero homes per year on average.

While the upper 10% of agents have more or less cornered their local markets by establishing themselves through high-interest rates and down markets, the demand for housing and new technological advancements have made buying and selling homes much easier for young up-and-coming agents. In an industry dominated by a select few, new brokerage Justo Inc. is using disruptive technology to streamline the sales process, allowing agents to sell more volume in less time while passing savings on to those buying and selling their homes.

Toronto skyline, image by Jack Landau

Justo's system enables agents to charge sellers far lower listing fees, but with greater volume of sales translating to increased earnings. Agents benefit from free services included like staging, home inspections, lawyer fees, leads, marketing support, and a back office. This allows agents to focus on personalized service for their clients. Agents share commissions with their buyers, giving back half of the commission upon closing. A previous article, found here, covered this business model in greater detail.

Justo's agents are granted exclusivity within their territories, and can further build out their teams in accordance with demand. The company is trying to build up their roster of agents as Toronto homeowners take notice of Justo's model.

“I love the client interaction and feeling of satisfaction that comes with finding my buyers the perfect home, or getting an amazing price for my sellers, but when I was on my own, so much of my time was spent on finding that next listing, rather than servicing the clients I already had,” said Hiba Kamal, Broker and senior agent with Justo. “So I jumped at the chance to work with Justo. Here, I really get to focus on the parts of the job that I love, and have an amazing team supporting me to make sure my clients have an incredible experience working with us.”

