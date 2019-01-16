| by Jack Landau |

December was a busy month for Toronto's Planning department, as a wave of new development proposals were submitted in the final weeks of 2018. Among them is an application seeking rezoning and Site Plan Approval to permit a 7-storey rental apartment building with ground floor retail at 1795 Danforth, between Coxwell and Woodbine subway stations.

Site of 1795 Danforth, image via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by CS&P Architects, the building would rise on a vacant lot tucked into a block of low-rise buildings with ground floor retail and apartments above. The project would fill in the gap in the Danforth Avenue shopping strip with a single 97.2 m² retail unit. Above, 16 residential rental units are proposed on levels 2 through 7, in a mix of 13 one-bedrooms, and 3 two-bedrooms. The building terraces down from an approximate 22.5 metres height to the low-rise neighbourhood to the south.

Looking southeast to 1795 Danforth, image via submission to City of Toronto

Parking for the project would be provided via a vehicle stacker capable of holding 8 cars, as well as a bicycle storage area with space for 16 stacked bicycles. Residents would have access to a 14.5 m² communal amenity terrace on the 6th floor, while remaining City-mandated outdoor amenity requirements will be satisfied with private balcony and patio spaces.

The exterior is proposed to be finished primarily in dark grey composite panels, corrugated metal panels, curtainwall glazing with a mix of light and dark grey spandrel panels, stucco at the rear, and glass balcony guards.

Elevation diagrams, 1795 Danforth, image via submission to City of Toronto