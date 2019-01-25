| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Devron is seeking a Development Manager to join our award-winning team, where people and product come first to create unique and successful projects that stand apart in the industry. With nearly 1 million square feet of mid and high-rise development in the pipeline, Devron is focused on delivering exceptional, end-user driven residences in some of Toronto’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

As a Development Manager on our tight-knit team, you will:

• Manage all aspects of development applications—OPA, ZBLA, SPA, plan of condominium, etc.

• Contract and manage consultants in preparing site and building drawings, as well as accurate statistics to enable iterative financial analysis and drive returns

• Manage pro-forma and budget updates and other ad-hoc financial tools to evaluate concept plans, product mix, and other programmatic options

• Collaborate, both internally and externally, to manage project-scale budgeting, scheduling, and financial reporting accountabilities, including joint venture partner relations.

• Assist in the analysis of potential acquisitions, including financial modelling, preparation of bids and offers, and technical due diligence.

• Contribute broadly to the continued growth and success of our projects, business and brand, putting people and product first

If you love what you do and are looking to make a meaningful impact, we want to hear from you. Please visit devron.com/contact/ to view this job posting. If interested, please send your cover letter and resume to careers@devron.com by February 8th. Only qualified candidates will be contacted.