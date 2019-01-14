| by Jack Landau |

Constructed between 1989 and 1991 during a mini-boom in Downtown Toronto office development, a 17-storey office building at 33 Bloor East, just east of Yonge Street, is getting a refresh after almost three decades. The Postmodern office tower—owned by Epic Investment Services—will soon feature a reimagined ground floor containing new retail spaces, as well as a modernized lobby to serve the 300,000 ft² office tower above.

33 Bloor East, image via epicinvestmentservices.com

Designed by WZMH Architects, the project involves major exterior changes at the base of the building, with an enclosure and re-cladding planned for the first two floors of the Bloor Street frontage, and similar recladding for a small portion of the Hayden Street frontage surrounding the south entrance.

Hayden Street entrance, 33 Bloor East, image via epicinvestmentservices.com

The plan also includes a redesign of ground-level and below-grade interior spaces, featuring white-painted curving ribs. Along with the new look, renovations will also bring 8,320 ft² of retail space to the site's Bloor Street East frontage, and an additional 6,264 ft² fronting onto Hayden Street to the south.

Interior and escalator to subway station, 33 Bloor East, image via epicinvestmentservices.com

Interior, 33 Bloor East, image via epicinvestmentservices.com

Construction is already well underway, with the main entrance fenced off and sections of masonry cladding already removed along Bloor Street. The TTC entrance at the west end of the Bloor frontage has been closed, with a temporary accessible entrance in use to the immediate east.

Bloor Street frontage at 33 Bloor East, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Inside of the building, interior spaces throughout the ground level have been fenced off and stripped down, while temporary wayfinding signage is in place to guide commuters through the work site to Bloor-Yonge subway station entrance.

Pedestrian path through 33 Bloor East, image by Marcus Mitanis

