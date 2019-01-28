| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Great Gulf's 46-storey Yonge & Rich condominium tower is progressing at the Downtown Toronto intersection of Victoria and Lombard streets. We last checked in on the project at the end of August 2018, when ground floor walls and columns had begun to materialize for the architectsAlliance and Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed tower. It has been a busy five months of work since, and the latest photos show the first few levels of the building above grade.

The latest construction milestone comes over three years since the project celebrated a November 2015 ground breaking. By May 2017, excavation had bottomed out for the building’s seven-level underground garage. 13 months later, the garage was approaching structural completion as construction reached grade. The building now rises four storeys, with forming wrapping up for the podium levels. Above, floor forms and rebar cages for supporting columns evident on the fifth level mark the first progress for the tower. The start of the tower's typical floorplates is an important mile marker in the project's construction, allowing crews to begin using the same fly forms on each floor, speeding the project's rise into the sky.

The project will introduce 682 new homes to the east side of Downtown, offering residents access to a collection of Burdifilek-appointed indoor amenity spaces, as well as outdoor spaces with landscaping by DTAH.

