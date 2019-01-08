| by Jack Landau |

A new hub of density is growing northwest of Scarborough Town Centre. Following on our coverage of a three-tower plan at 2075 Kennedy Road that could rise next to Tridel's largely-complete Metrogate community, we are looking at another proposed development that could add yet another handful of buildings to the densifying area. Just north of the 2075 Kennedy proposal, a roughly 200-metre-long street called Cowdray Court could soon bring five blocks of development and new parkland to Kennedy Road, between Sheppard Avenue East and Highway 401.

Cowdray Court redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

An application seeking rezoning and subdivision approval was submitted in late December on behalf of Gemterra Developments. Designed by Teeple Architects, the plan calls for a full redevelopment of the properties surrounding the short street. Three blocks of residential development are planned south of Cowdray Court, known as blocks 2, 4, and 6, including towers with heights up to 40 storeys. On the north side of the street, two mid-rise commercial/office buildings are planned, known as blocks 1 and 3.

Site plan, Cowdray Court, image via submission to City of Toronto

On the north side of the site, blocks 1 and 3 would be office buildings with heights of 7 storeys. Block 1 would have a GFA of 16,685 m² (179,602 ft²) while Block 3 would have a GFA of 16,007 m² (172,303 ft²). Blocks 1 and 3 would be served by a total of 491 parking spaces and 98 bicycle spaces housed within a shared two-level underground garage and in above-grade parking levels.

Blocks 1 and 3: Cowdray Court redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

To the south, Block 2 would contain three conjoined condominium buildings with a GFA of 97,387 m² (1,048,273 ft²), including 30-storey and 18-storey condominium towers. This block would house 954 condo units in a mix of 48 studios, 608 one-bedrooms, 198 two-bedrooms, and 100 three-bedrooms. Residents of these units would have access to 2,088 m² of indoor amenity spaces housed on levels 1, 1.5, and 6, as well as 1,963 m² of outdoor amenity spaces on levels 4 and 6, for a total of 4,051 m².

Cowdray Court redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

Block 4 would include 25 and 40-storey condominium towers, with the latter being the tallest proposed within the development, at a height of over 400 feet. The block proposes a combined GFA of 92,400 m² (994,589 ft²), to include 941 units in a mix of 39 studios, 671 one-bedrooms, 163 two-bedrooms, and 68 three-bedrooms. Residents of this block would be served by 2,036 m² of indoor amenity space, an additional 1,518 m² of outdoor amenity space on the 6th floor, as well as 963 parking spaces and 706 bicycle spaces.

View looking southwest toward Block 4 from the park, image via submission to City of Toronto

Block 6 includes a 27-storey condominium tower with a GFA of 45,992 m² (495,056 ft²). This block would contain 405 condominium units in a mix of 21 studios, 262 one-bedrooms, 84 two-bedrooms, and 38 three-bedrooms. 466 parking spaces and 306 bicycle spaces would be housed in both a one-level underground garage and four levels of above-ground parking.

View between Block 4 towers, image via submission to City of Toronto

At the east end of the site, the Block 5 component would host a new expansion of Collingwood Park, its design overseen by landscape architects Schollen & Company. The result would be an increase of 1.4 hectares, offering improved access to the community with clearer visibility and a better relationship with Cowdray Court.

