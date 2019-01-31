| by Jack Landau |

Two massive pits mark the future site of the first three towers in Menkes Developments' Sugar Wharf community, a redevelopment of the 11.5-acre LCBO Lands just east of Toronto's Yonge and Queens Quay intersection. Underground forming is well underway for 100 Queens Quay, a 25-storey, B+H Architects-designed office tower, while a large pit has bottomed out immediately to the north, where the architectsAlliance-designed Sugar Wharf Condos Phase 1 will soon rise.

Aerial view facing southeast over the Sugar Wharf site, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Crews have excavated down 13.5 metres (44.3 feet) below grade, and work recently began on the first signs of forming at the base of the pit. Concrete has been poured and rebar installed for a large area at the pit's southwest corner, marking the first real progress on building the towers' foundations and four-level underground parking garage.

Concrete pad at Sugar Wharf Condos site, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

A trio of excavators continues to work away at the northwest corner of the phase 1 condo site to remove the earthen ramp used to move crews and equipment in and out of the pit. With a tower crane installation now imminent, heavy equipment will soon have another way to access the below-grade work area.

Ramp removal at Sugar Wharf Condos site, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Meanwhile, work continues on removing a section of the caisson wall dividing the condominium site from the office tower site to the south. The connection being carved out will eventually run below an east-west extension of Harbour Street, linking the underground levels of both sites. The tunnel will allow integrated deliveries and waste collection for both blocks of buildings, while also containing a separate pedestrian PATH tunnel to link the P1 levels of both sites.

Caisson wall removal at the Sugar Wharf site, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

