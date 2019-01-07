| by Jack Landau |

It’s been since Spring 2015 when proud was broken for Great Gulf’s Monde, a 44-storey condominium development designed by Moshe Safdie with local firm Quadrangle. After over three and a half years of construction, the tower is now closing in on completion with the installation of final touches.

Looking north from Sherbourne Common to Monde, image by UT Forum contributor skycandy

When we last checked in on construction in June, 2018, installation of the building's balcony cladding was progressing, covering the lower third of the tower. In the months since, practically all of the balcony finishes have been installed, while the removal of the construction hoist has allowed final tower cladding to progress on the east elevation.

Monde viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor drum118

Down at ground level, the podium's west side—which fronts onto Sherbourne Common—is looking close to ready. Construction hoarding has been taken down, opening up the mid-block pedestrian connection carved through Monde's podium. Another element nearing completion is the sheltered canopy along the park frontage, made of a white-painted steel frame and double glazing. Retail and restaurants will face the park.

Mid-block connection at Monde, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The first residential occupancies will begin to populate the building over the next several months, and some of the Cecconi Simone and Janet Rosenberg & Studio-appointed common and amenity spaces are looking close to completion. The lobby space pictured below features an expansive green wall, as well as a stone concierge desk with a patterned motif. A pre-construction rendering of the space in our database file shows additional features to be added, including lobby furniture and flooring.

Lobby at Monde, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.