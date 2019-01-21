| by Ryan Debergh |

As part of the redevelopment of a brownfield site northwest of Dupont and Lansdowne, Neudorfer Corporation has submitted updated plans to the City of Toronto for the final phase of their Davenport Village redevelopment. Located just west of Lansdowne Avenue and bound by Dupont Street to the south, Davenport Road to the north and the CN Rail Corridor to the west, the Davenport Village Secondary Plan is a residential development comprising of townhomes, stacked townhouses, condo towers, and purpose-built rental apartment towers.

Overview of the Davenport Village Secondary Plan, image courtesy of City of Toronto

Although it is only a subsection of a larger development—Phases 6 a 9 on the mage above—980 Lansdowne is quite an undertaking in and of itself. 6 buildings are proposed to be constructed on the lands; 29 and 36-storey rental towers on a 7-storey shared podium, a standalone 12-storey residential building, two 4-storey stacked townhouse buildings, and a one storey daycare facility. All of these buildings will be constructed on top of a shared underground garage, with 924 underground parking spaces. No retail or office components are planned.

Ground floor plan for the site, image courtesy of City of Toronto

The unit mix heavily favours one bedroom units as 700 are proposed. This is balanced out with the inclusion of 208 three bedroom units, most of which will located in the townhouse portion of the project. 5 Bachelor and 162 two-bedroom apartments make up the remainder of the 1,075-unit development proposal.

The new documents bring about a number of changes to the site plan. The previous plan, proposed in 2017, would see three towers with 32, 28 and 24 storey heights constructed atop a unified C-shaped podium. The towers were aligned with the westernmost border of the site, but have since been relocated to the southernmost section. In addition to revising the heights, the new proposal has separated the third tower into its own building.

Previous plan for phase 6 of 980 Lansdowne, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The plan also incorporates what was originally designed to be the 9th phase of the development - a row of townhouses abutting Lansdowne Avenue. The plan now seeks to remove the retaining wall along the Lansdowne sidewalk to give residents of these townhomes convenient pedestrian access to the street, with some of the townhouse units fronting directly onto the street. Renderings have not been submitted as part of the plans for the Gabriel Bodor Architects-designed buildings, however massing and elevation diagrams show material similarities to previous designs.

Looking southeast to 980 Lansdowne, designed by Gabriel Bodor Architect for Neudorfer

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.