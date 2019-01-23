| by Jack Landau |

The first construction machinery is now on site at Dundas and River Streets as work begins on The Daniels Corporation's Artworks Tower in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood, while marketing continues for the project's 33-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium tower. Sales will soon follow at the upcoming 11-storey second phase.

Artworks Tower, image via submission to City of Toronto

We took an early look at amenities last Fall as renderings for the project began to emerge. Additional images have since been released, and we're back with a look at a few more of the U31-appointed common and amenity spaces that building residents will enjoy, along with the exterior landscaping design by Brook McIlroy, like at Artworks' entry area seen below.

Lobby exterior, Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Inside, the lobby will give a first impression of the building's interiors with a 24-hour concierge service and a seating area, dominated by a textured feature wall with a warm colour palette with natural finishes including wood and stone. A coffered ceiling with direct and indirect lighting will round out the sophisticated space.

Lobby at Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Artworks Tower has been designed with families in mind, providing a kids' zone amongst the amenity offerings, a colourful and engaging playroom programmed with activities and recreation space for children.

Kids' zone at Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

A new rendering of Artworks' "Mega Gym" fitness centre provides a glimpse inside the gym, where residents will find cardio machines, weights, and additional workout equipment. Outside on the terrace, there's a place for fair weather CrossFit and yoga.

Gym at Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Besides these facilities, Artworks will offer a full range of spaces to enjoy.

