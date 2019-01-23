| by Jack Landau |

ELAD Canada's Emerald City community at Don Mills and Sheppard has materialized in just a few short years, adding thousands of new residents a formerly underused area across from Fairview Mall and the Sheppard subway. Several hundred more new high-rise homes will soon be the final addition to the community, where three more WZMH Architects-designed towers are now under construction south of Helen Lu Road; The Point at 24 storeys, The Peak at 33 storeys, and Lumina at 13 storeys.

The Peak, The Point, and Lumina at Emerald City, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

While the bulk of units are sold following brisk sales, for and construction is moving along following an early 2018 ground breaking, ELAD has recently released new suites in each of the Block C buildings to coincide with the Lunar New Year Event this Saturday, January 26th. Running from noon to 4 PM at ELAD's Condo Living Centre on Sheppard Avenue across from Fairview Mall, the event will feature refreshments, traditional lion dances, red-envelope prizes, and special incentives for the newly-launched suites.

Visitors will get a glimpse at the new layouts, priced from the $400s, with a limited time incentive of buying with just 10% down split between 2019 and 2020. You can learn more about this special incentive by visiting the project's website.

Emerald City community, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

