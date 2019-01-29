| by Jack Landau |

Construction is well advanced at the Adelaide and Parliament site of East United Condos, a 24-storey Giannone Petricone Associates-designed development by SigNature Communities, Berkshire Axis Development, and Andiel Homes, set to bring 279 new homes to Toronto's King East area. We last checked in on the project in July 2018, when forming reached as high as the 9th floor. Half a year later, the tower now stands 21 storeys high, with work progressing on the 22nd floor. Forming crews have only two residential floors to stat above that before a mechanical penthouse level brings the tower to its final 83-metre height.

Looking northwest to East United Condos, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Another major change since our previous update has been the installation of exterior cladding. East United is being finished in a window wall cladding with clear glazing and grey spandrel. These materials now reach as high as the eighth floor. Once cladding installation clears the podium levels, work to enclose the smaller tower levels will proceed more quickly. As seen below, windows have not started going in at the west end of the podium.

Berkeley Street frontage, East United Condos, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Along the Berkeley Street frontage, the relationship has become clearer between the new tower and the preserved facades of the two-storey Christie, Brown & Co. Stables building. This area of the building will be home to 824 m² of commercial office space, while the Parliament Street frontage is set to include 207 m² of retail space.

East United Condos, image courtesy of SigNature/Berkshire Axis/Andiel

