With Ontario's Places to Grow Act encouraging more intensive development of urban land, many Toronto landowners are looking to add buildings on underused portions of their properties. In particular, a growing number of infill development proposals are popping up in the tower-in-the-park type developments that were the prevalent high-density design of a generation ago. Flemingdon Park, a neighbourhood to the southeast of Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills Road, is no exception to this type of intensification. In 2015, the Preston Group proposed the construction of 42-storey and 6-storey buildings at 25 St. Dennis Drive, a site wth a 17-storey apartment building with a sea of surface parking and lawns. Now, over 3 years later, new renderings accompany the latest revision to the proposal, now calling for the construction of 4 new buildings on the property; a 37-storey tower fronting Grenoble Drive, a 12-storey building fronting St. Dennis, and two townhouse blocks.

Rendering of the 37-storey tower, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Following the tower-and-podium format, the 37-storey tower will house the majority of the 553 rental units proposed among the four buildings. The building will have 4,745 ft² of indoor amenity space on the 7th floor as well as an outdoor terrace for residents to access. The construction will involve the expansion of the current underground garage associated with the existing building, allowing for 321 below grade parking spaces, while 374 bicycle parking spaces will be located on the building's second floor. Although included in the original site plan, a small retail component has been removed in favour of adding additional townhouse units at grade.

Designed by Kirkor Architects, the updated renderings show a glass facade framed with two tones of precast panels. Shifting volumes of angled balconies will alternate between a frosted glass and a precast & glass design. The new design stands in contrast to the previous iteration, which called for articulated balconies that were angled to produce a wave effect.

Architectural drawing of the previous version of 25 St Dennis, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The 12-storey building, with 123 units, will dedicate its entire penthouse floor to a 2,313 ft² indoor amenity and a 2,368 ft² outdoor terrace.

Rendering of the 12 storey rental building, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The two 3-storey townhouse blocks will be constructed adjacent to the towers. One of these buildings will be constructed alongside a new public road along the west side of the site which will connect Grenoble Drive and St. Dennis Drive for an additional north-south mid-block connection, cutting down the size of blocks in the area to make it more walkable. The site plan also calls for 1,116 m² of parkland to be dedicated at the south east corner of the property.

Site plan overview for 25 St.Dennis, image via submission to the City of Toronto

