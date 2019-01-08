| by Jack Landau |

Comments trigger alarm bells over fate of Ontario Place; Commuters hit payment roadblock as TTC removes fare collectors at Lawrence West, Yorkdale stations; Toronto can’t build office towers fast enough; and more news:

Toronto can’t build office towers fast enough (Globe and Mail)

Comments trigger alarm bells over fate of Ontario Place (Toronto Star)

Hundreds of commuters delayed after fire on GO train east of Toronto (Globe and Mail)

Commuters hit payment roadblock as TTC removes fare collectors at Lawrence West, Yorkdale stations (Toronto Star)

LORINC: Will this council actually fix Toronto’s housing crisis? (Spacing Toronto)

Christopher Hume: How condo towers are redrawing the Toronto skyline (Toronto Star)

Challenges Ahead For The 2019 TTC Board (Steve Munro)

GO Transit offers new Toronto-Niagara Falls weekday train service (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Kohn Pedersen Fox Designs Israel's Next Tallest Building (Tel Aviv)

Touring Calgary's ALT Hotel (Calgary)

New Infill Design Competition Seeks Creative 'Missing Middle' Ideas (Edmonton)

Site Cleared at 124 Dunlevy Ave (Vancouver)