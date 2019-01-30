| by Jack Landau |

Tory’s affordable housing plan: Key points to know before the Toronto city council vote; Delaying Waterfront LRT would cost billions in lost tax revenue, productivity; Metrolinx launched PRESTO app, January 28; and more news:

Tory’s affordable housing plan: Key points to know before the Toronto city council vote (Globe and Mail)

Delaying Waterfront LRT would cost billions in lost tax revenue, productivity: BIA report (Toronto Star)

Canadian artists, academics, business people call on Toronto to declare state of emergency over homelessness (Globe and Mail)

What makes this tiny Chinatown shack worth $2.5 million? (Toronto Star)

Metrolinx launched PRESTO app, January 28 (Transit Toronto)

Some Toronto officials will lose their free-parking passes, but city councillors keep theirs (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

'Dahlia' Tops Out at 20 Storeys in Manhattan (New York)

Brio Close to Topping Off in Brentwood Village (Calgary)

Augustana Begins to Make its Mark (Edmonton)

Prime on the Plaza Reaches Completion in Surrey (Vancouver)